Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) With the addition of 254 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 2,54,896, an official said on Friday.

The new cases were reported on Thursday.

As three more patients succumbed to the infection, the death toll in the district increased to 6,168, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 2.42 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,45,504patients have recuperated from the infection, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.32 per cent, he said.

There are 3,224 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

The neighbouring Palghar district has recorded 45,278 COVID-19 cases and 1,190 deaths so far, another official said.

