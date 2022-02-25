Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) With the addition of 57 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 7,08,138, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday.

As the virus claimed the lives of three persons, the death toll in the district stood at 11,872. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,63,340, while the death toll is 3,391, another official said.

