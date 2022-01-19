Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) With the addition of 3,895 new coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 6,77,555, an official said on Wednesday.

These cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

With six more patients succumbing to the coronavirus infection, the death toll in the district has gone up to 11,670. The mortality rate stands at 1.72 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,57,396 while the total death toll is 3,346, a local official said.

