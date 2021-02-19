Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) With the addition of 506 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,59,125, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of five more patients, the death toll in the district rose to 6,219.

The COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 2.40 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,49,268 patients have recuperated from the infection, which improved the recovery rate to 96.20 per cent.

There are 3,638 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the coronavirus case count has gone up to 45,603, while the death toll is 1,202, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)