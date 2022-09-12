Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 103 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,43,838, a health official said on Monday.

The new cases were recorded on Sunday.

The district currently has 1,351 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

No death was reported on Sunday and the fatality toll in Thane stood at 11,953, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,31,184.

