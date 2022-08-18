Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) As many as 227 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,37,425, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest infections on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,606 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,938. The recovery count has reached 7,24,398, he added.

