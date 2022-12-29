Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) Three new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,47,397, a health official said on Thursday.

The latest infections were reported on Wednesday, he said.

There are currently 11 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district stood at 11,969 and the recovery count at 7,36,180, he added.

