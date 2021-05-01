Thane, May 1 (PTI) The registration of a hospital in Thane was cancelled by civic authorities for alleged over- charging of COVID-19 patients as well as other irregularities.

Thane Municipal Corporation medical officer of health Dr Charudatta Shinde on Saturday said the facility, after the cancellation of its registration, will have to stop admitting new patients and shift those undergoing treatment to other hospitals within two days.

Thane-Palghar MNS chief Avinash Jadhav, who filed a complaint against the hospital with civic authorities, alleged it was overcharging patients, and in one case seized the autorickshaw of a patient after he made part payment of a bill of over Rs 3 lakh by cheque.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)