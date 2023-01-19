Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) Two new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising its infection tally to 7,47,420, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, there are currently 13 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,969 and the recovery count stood at 7,36,208, he added.

