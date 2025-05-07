Thane/Palghar, May 7 (PTI) Civil defence mock drills were conducted on Wednesday in Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts to test the coordination and efficiency of responders by simulating war-like and emergency scenarios, officials said.

In Thane district, the drill was conducted at Maxi Maidan in Kalyan where an airstrike on a residential building was simulated amid the sounding of sirens.

Residents were instructed to evacuate and move to safe zones.

Emergency teams from 26 agencies, including the Civil Defence Force, Police, Revenue Department, Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), Fire Brigade, and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), conducted rescue operations, an official release stated.

According to the mock set-up, "14 citizens were injured and one casualty was reported".

A total of 14 NCC cadets, 25 disaster Mitras, more than 100 police personnel, and 15 TDRF officers participated in the exercise.

Rescue operations included ambulances and fire brigade vehicles to simulate emergency response.

In Uran, Raigad district- a high-alert zone due to the presence of strategic installations like JNPT and ONGC- the civil defence exercise was conducted at a local school at 4 PM, creating a simulated bombarding scenario.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Pavan Chandak explained that the drill evaluated response times and inter-agency coordination involving civil defence, fire brigade, police, medical teams, and the revenue department.

A siren was sounded sharply at 4 PM to mark the beginning of the drill.

Uran Tehsildar Uddhav Kadam said 5,000 students were evacuated and moved to rural hospitals, where they were given first aid.

A similar drill was conducted near the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS) Colony ground in Boisar in Palghar district.

