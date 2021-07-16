Thane, Jul 16: The COVID-19 infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra grew by 435 to 5,39,395, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said. With the virus claiming the lives of seven persons, the death toll in the district rose to 10,880. COVID-19 Second Wave Not Yet Over, Delta Plus Variant May Not Be Dangerous, Says NTAGI Chief NK Arora.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.01 per cent at present, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,18,710, while the death toll is 2,657, another official said.

