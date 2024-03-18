New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Regarding the seat sharing in the NDA in which LJP will contest five seats, party's national president Chirag Paswan said on Monday that he would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for the way he gave respect to their party.

"I would like to thank PM Modi for the way he gave respect to our party. Thanks to all the friends in the NDA, the ease with which the seat-sharing has been done and the sacrifices every party has made to strengthen the alliance is commendable," said Chirag Paswan.

Hailing PM Modi, he said that his party will work together to achieve the vision of PM Modi to win all 40 seats in the state of Bihar.

He further said, "LJP will contest in Jamui, Hajipur, Khagaria, Samastipur and Vaishali."

Remembering his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, he said, "When my father passed away, the responsibility was on my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) to hold the party and family together, and my father wherever he is today must have been sad to see that the party and the symbol that he had chosen is still under the freeze."

Meanwhile, Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary says, "Everyone will contest the elections unitedly. We have finalised the seats, and now the list of candidates will also be declared soon."

It is noteworthy that BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Monday made a major announcement on National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat sharing in Bihar.

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest on 17 seats, Janata Dal-United (JDU) on 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) on 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each," announced Tawde.

He further said, "The parties will fight with their different political symbols on different seats but all the parties of NDA would together fight for all the 40 seats in the state."

"We will win on all the 40 seats. It is my belief," he asserted further.

"The BJP will field candidates in key constituencies including Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Aara, Buxar, and Sasaram," announced Tawde. (ANI)

