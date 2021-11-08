Srinagar, Nov 8 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that the PM-CARES was a "sophisticated way of corruption" as the prime minister was not willing to make public the account of the money the fund received.

To a question on demonetisation of high-value currency notes in 2016, she said the stated objective of the exercise was to end corruption, return of black money and end violence.

"However, corruption today is at its peak. It is now done in a sophisticated way like the PM Cares Fund. What is it, if not corruption when you don't want to give an account of money that you hold as a prime minister?" the PDP president told reporters after a party function here.

The ventilators provided under the PM CARES Fund were found to be defective not only in Kashmir but in Gujarat as well, she alleged. "The biggest swindle is in the PM CARES Fund."

Mehbooba said the government claims of normalcy were belied by the situation on the ground.

"A few days before Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, hundreds of youth were arrested in Kashmir. The process is continuing even after his visit," she claimed.

Earlier, former MLA from Shangus constituency in south Kashmir Abdul Majid Mir joined the PDP. On the occasion, Mufti said it was not easy to join the PDP in present times but still people were putting faith in her party being their voice.

