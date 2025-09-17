Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], September 17 (ANI): All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council Chairman Syed Nasiruddin Chishti on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised the organisation of Sewa Pakhwada on his 75th birthday.

"I wish him a very happy birthday. The way the entire country celebrates his birthday in the form of Sewa Pakhwada, the only intent is service," Syed Nasiruddin Chishti told ANI.

While extending birthday wishes, Chisti hailed the PM's strong leadership, saying that India does not bow to anybody's pressure.

"New India has come forth under his strong leadership that doesn't bow to anybody's pressure," added Chishti.

Meanwhile, the celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday had begun with various political leaders highlighting the importance of service to the nation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, after participating in the 'Seva Sankalp Walk' at India Gate, had donated blood earlier in the morning. On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, cultural performances were held in India Gate. Multiple other ministers, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Virendraa Sachdeva, and Bansuri Swaraj, attended the events to honour the Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, CM Gupta said that 75 new schemes would be provided to the people of Delhi.

"PM Modi's birthday and the Seva Pakhwada began with a blood donation camp. It is the Delhi government's resolution that every drop of our blood is for the nation. During the 15-day Seva Pakhwada, we will give 75 new schemes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday," she said.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also conveyed wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participated in the BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada' in Jaipur.

He announced that under the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, the government will spread awareness about the launched schemes among the public.

"Our government has begun a campaign to take our schemes to urban and rural spaces to even the last person, as PM Modi believes that the person in the last row should also get the benefits of the schemes," said Sharma.

Lauding PM Modi for 'Swachh Bharat Mission', Bhajanlal Sharma said that the initiative has turned into a public movement.

A 15-day nationwide campaign named Seva Pakhwada has been organised to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday. Under this campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to conduct blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the Central government (ANI)

