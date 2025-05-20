Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday.

In a posted on his official account X, CM Sarma indirectly remarked, "Only a certain section of Indians finds itself restless and frustrated every time India defeats Pakistan in cricket.

Also Read | Tapan Deka, 'Superspy', To Continue As Head of Intelligence Bureau for 1 More Year.

Only a select few dare to visit Pakistan with formal approval from its Interior Ministry. Even fewer draw salaries from Pakistani-funded NGOs. And the rarest -- and most disgraceful -- are those who go so far as to surrender their minor child's Indian passport.

Unfortunately, we have a Member of Parliament from Assam who fits into all these categories. But let it be clear -- our laws know how to deal with such individuals. The nation will not tolerate betrayal."

Also Read | New ITR-U Form Notified by CBDT: Know Who Can File Income Tax Updated Return, Last Date for ITR-U Filing and Penalty for Missing Deadline.

After CM Sarma's previous allegations of Gogoi visiting Pakistan on the "invitation of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)," the neighbouring country's spy agency, CM Sarma on Monday asserted that if he is lying in the matter, then a resolution should be brought in the Assembly and the Court can even summon him.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma asked everyone to wait till September 10, leaving everyone in doubt.

"Whether he had gone to Pakistan or not, what is his children's citizenship, whether his wife took salary from Pakistan or not, why he is waiting for the SIT, he can tell this to journalists. Himanta Biswa Sarma can tell a lie, but the Chief Minister of Assam cannot lie. If the Chief Minister of Assam lies, then a resolution should be taken out in the assembly, and the court can summon the Chief Minister. Wait till September 10," the Assam CM said.

Earlier, CM Sarma had said, "Gaurav Gogoi had gone to Pakistan on invitation of ISI. For the first time, I want to say that he went to Pakistan at the invitation of ISI. We have that document. He went there to receive training."

The Chief Minister further claimed that Gogoi's visit was facilitated not by Pakistan's Ministry of External Affairs or Cultural Ministry, but by the Pakistan's Home Department, making it a matter of serious national concern.

"Gaurav Gogoi went there after receiving the letter from the Pakistan Home Department. He went there following the invitation of the Pakistan government. Not External Affairs, Cultural Ministry, he went there at the invitation of the Pakistan Home Department," Sarma claimed, adding It is a "serious matter...more considerable action will be taken."

Additionally, CM Sarma had also claimed that the Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's children are not Indian citizens.

CM Sarma had said, "I have evidence that Gaurav Gogoi's son and daughter are not Indian citizens. We are examining what he did there (Pakistan) for 15 days. There is no tourism place in Pakistan; it is only a terrorist adda. It is 100 per cent confirmed that he went there, but what did he do there in 15 days? Robert Vadra and Gaurav Gogoi are more concerned about Pakistan than India."

CM Sarma had also inquired whether Gogoi's wife receives a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India.

"Questions for the Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Congress Party: 1. Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit? 2. Does your wife indeed receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India? If so, may we ask why a Pakistan-based organisation is paying a salary for activities conducted in India? 3. What is the citizenship status of your wife and your two children? Are they Indian citizens, or do they hold citizenship of another country? Many more questions will follow," he posted on X.

On Sunday, strongly refuting Assam Chief Minister's "absurd" allegation that he visited Pakistan on the invitation of ISI, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi called Himanta Biswa Sarma "troll" and said the script followed by the BJP leader is "worse than a B-grade film."

Responding to the CM's remarks, Gogoi, in a series of posts on X, stated, "I am worried about the health of the Chief Minister of Assam. For some reason best known to him, I have been on his radar since my entry into Assam. He has made many baseless remarks about me in the past 13 years. The most recent one borders on insanity and the absurd."

"It is often said that when something is bothering at home, it reflects in the person's mental state. We will ensure that after 2026, he gets to have some rest. The script the Chief Minister follows is worse than a B-grade film. To cover up one lie, a person has to say countless lies. That is exactly what the Chief Minister is doing," Gogoi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)