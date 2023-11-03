Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Reacting to the Ethics Committee of Parliament probing bribery charges against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar faction leader Supriya Sule said on Friday that the way parliament is getting defamed has hurt her.

"It is very saddening. We go to parliament as MPs, so we have a huge responsibility. The way parliament is getting defamed hurts me," said Supriya Sule.

On being asked about the BJP saying that allegations are being made against the Ethics Committee chairman because he comes from a backward caste, Supriya Sule responded, "I think our custodian is our Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla. He should intervene and stand by the truth."

Moitra appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee over cash-for-query allegations against her on Thursday. She and opposition members of the panel "walked out" of the meeting on Thursday afternoon. Opposition members raised questions over the line of questioning and alleged that "personal questions" were posed to the Trinamool Congress MP.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Chairperson Vinod Sonkar said that "unparliamentary language" was used by the TMC MP against him and other members during cross-examination following her deposition before the panel over "cash-for-query" allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Moitra is facing 'Cash for Query' charges made by Dubey, who alleged that the TMC MP had taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group.

Dubey had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last month titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", seeking a probe into his allegations. He also claimed that Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of alleged bribes. (ANI)

