Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) A 26-year-old man arrested in a theft case has allegedly committed suicide at a police station in Mumbai, an official said.

The incident took place at Sahar police station on Sunday night.

The deceased, identified as Ankit Ramji Rai, was arrested last month in a theft case, the official said on Monday.

On Sunday night, he allegedly hanged himself using a handkerchief from a window inside the bathroom at the police station, the official said.

Based on primary information, the police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and a probe is on into the incident, the official added.

