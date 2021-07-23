New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) There are 1,585 women in Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) across the country, the government said on Friday.

In a written reply, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani gave data on the total number of women in IAS and IPS.

According to the data, there are 1,074 women IAS officers and 511 women IPS officers in the country.

