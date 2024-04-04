Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that after seeing the excitement among the youth, it is clear that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will win the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

He was addressing the Praja Galam public meeting at Kovvur, Rajahmundry on Wednesday.

Chandrababu Naidu said, "After seeing the enthusiasm of the youth, I can feel that there is no doubt that we are winning in Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP arranged 1500 buses and mobilised paid people. But people are fleeing from the meeting venue even before the meeting gets started. People are ready to press two buttons and defeat YSRCP."

He said that the trend among people has changed and it is sure that they will dethrone Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"As an egoist ruler, Jagan Reddy destroyed the state, the future of the people, and their children. By the time the children become adults, the state will remain a desert and a cemetery," he said.

Naidu said that to save the state, they formed an alliance and came before the people.

"From the beginning, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan said that the anti-YSRCP government vote shouldn't split. YSRCP should be defeated and AP should be freed from the Jagan Reddy's party. I wholeheartedly appreciate Pawan Kalyan from this Kovvur meeting," he said.

He said that the BJP is in power in the centre and will be re-elected. "To save the state, the three political parties have come together for the betterment of the state," he added.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) have sealed a seat-sharing pact in Andhra Pradesh which has 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats. BJP could only win four seats contesting against the two regional heavyweights.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the Assemblies will take place on June 4. (ANI)

