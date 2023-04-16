Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday voiced concern over the brazen killing of ganglord-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, while in police custody on Saturday night, saying such incidents take place when there is no law.

"The country is watching what is happening in Uttar Pradesh. Such incidents can happen with anyone if there is no rule of law," Rajasthan CM Gehlot said on the killings of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed on Saturday.

"To kill a person in full public glare is very easy but maintaining law and order in the state is difficult," he added.

Gehlot, however, warned mafia and gangsters active in his state that their fates could also be the same as the slain UP ganglord.

Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP leader's murder, in February this year.

As many as three people were arrested, informed the police at a hurried press briefing on Saturday night after ganglord-turned-politician and his brother was shot dead in the full media glare.

The three assailants, who were arrested after shooting dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, will be presented before the magistrate today.

All three attackers were apprehended at the scene after they voluntarily turned themselves in. They have been kept in the custody of the police and questioned.

As per the law, any criminal caught in this manner has to be presented before the remand magistrate within 24 hours.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts, in the aftermath of the killings, officials informed.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member judicial commission. (ANI)

