New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): As INDIA bloc helds a Bihar Band rally in Patna, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, emphasising that people should only vote from where they live, alleged that the opposition wants to do politics on the shoulders of people who registered themselves as voters "wrongfully".

Addressing a press conference, Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the INDIA bloc over their opposition to the Election Commission of India's decision to revise the electoral rolls, asking whether they want "to put those in the voter list who should not be there?"

"Do they want to put those on the voter list who should not be there? People who are intruders. Whether they are Rohingya or anyone else, they wrongly put their names on the voter list. So if it's working, honestly. So what's the problem with you? That's the sign. They want to do their politics on the shoulders of those who became voters wrongfully." Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The INDIA bloc has launched a 'Bihar Bandh' across the state, protesting against the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, accusing the NDA alliance of wanting to "remove names of poor people from the list."

The BJP MP, during the press conference, stressed that people should vote only from where they live and objected to the INDIA bloc protests.

"Rahul Gandhi, Tejaswi Yadav and everyone are roaming on the streets (of Bihar). This is their right. I don't want to say anything. I want to bring to the attention of the country some important issues. In this country, who elect MPs and MLAs. Only those who are citizens of India vote. He should be above 18 years old and should live in the same place where he votes. I am the MP of Patna, I can't vote in Delhi because I'm not a voter here. So, if there is a revision of the voter list, then what is the problem for you?" he said.

He also questioned whether the INDIA bloc is protesting as a "pressure tactic" on the Supreme Court, which is set to hear pleas challenging the ECI move tomorrow.

"The second thing is that all these people knocked on the door of the Supreme Court. The hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. So is this a pressure tactic? Either you believe in the court or believe in the street."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during the Bihar Bandh rally in Patna, warned that the pattern of electoral manipulation seen in Maharashtra could be repeated in Bihar.

"The way there was vote theft in the Maharashtra elections, a similar attempt is being made in Bihar."

In the same rally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav strongly criticised ECI and called it a "Godi Aayog."

Yadav accused the NDA alliance of using the Election Commission of India to remove the name of "Bihar's poor people" from the voter list.

Speaking at the Bihar Bandh rally, Yadav said, "Today, the Bihar Bandh has been called to address how the Election Commission has become 'Godi Aayog'. NDA is losing, so they are using the Election Commission. Preparations have been going on to remove the names of Bihar's poor people from the voter list under the directions of Modi ji, Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar ji." (ANI)

