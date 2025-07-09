Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara's Padra area and ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, Bhupendra Patel wrote, "The tragedy caused by the collapse of one of the 23 spans of the Gambhira Bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara is tragic. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who lost their lives in the tragedy."

CM Patel directed authorities to ensure priority treatment for the injured.

"Instructions have been given to communicate with the Vadodara Collector to arrange immediate treatment for the injured and to arrange for it on priority," the post read.

He also confirmed that teams from the fire brigade, Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had joined rescue and relief operations.

"The fire brigade team of the local municipality and Vadodara Municipal Corporation are working with boats and swimmers for rescue and relief operations at the accident site, and the NDRF team has also reached the scene and joined the rescue operations," the post further read.

The Chief Minister has ordered a detailed technical investigation into the cause of the collapse.

"The Road Construction Department has been ordered to conduct an immediate investigation into this accident. For this, the Chief Engineer - Design and Chief Engineer - South Gujarat and a team of two other private engineers specializing in bridge construction have been instructed to immediately reach the scene, conduct a preliminary investigation into the causes of the bridge collapse and other technical matters and submit a report."

Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi earlier said that nine bodies had been recovered and six people had been rescued.

"Nine bodies have been found so far, and six people have been rescued in the bridge collapse that occurred at 7 AM today on the Gambhira Bridge on the Mahisagar River, which connects Vadodara Rural and Anand districts," Sanghvi told reporters.

He added that the Chief Minister had dispatched a high-level committee to the accident site and demanded a prompt report.

"The CM has sent a high committee to the spot in the morning and has immediately called for its report, and the Chief Minister has seriously sent the Roads and Buildings department and other teams there and has given instructions to take strict action," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vadodara Collector Anil Dhaameliya said that nine dead bodies had been recovered while six people got injured during the accident.

Speaking to reporters, Collector Dhaameliya said, "We have recovered nine bodies so far. Five people are injured, a the sixth injured was found just now and he is being provided medical treatment."

He said that teams from the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Emergency Response Centre, National Disaster Response Force, and Police have been deployed at the spot.

"Rescue operation started this morning. Local swimmers, boats, and the team from the Municipal Corporation reached the spot immediately. VMC, Emergency Response Centre, NDRF teams, other administration, and the Police team are here. Rescue operation is ongoing," he told reporters.

"Vehicles that fell include two trucks, one pickup van, one eco vehicle and one auto rickshaw. Two vehicles were lingering to the bridge," he added.

Anand Collector Praveen Chaudhary said that measures were being taken to prevent the tanker stuck on the bridge from falling.

Chaudhary told ANI, "According to preliminary information, a truck, an Eco, and some bikes fell below. Rescue operations are ongoing. The Vadodara administration and NDRF are present at the site. Arrangements are being made to prevent a tanker stuck on the bridge from falling. The Vadodara team, police administration, and NDRF are all engaged in the rescue operations." (ANI)

