Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed at some places in Uttar Pradesh with Churk town recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 4.1 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Friday.

Dense fog conditions occurred at isolated places over the western parts of the state while cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places over the eastern region in the past 24 hours, it said.

The MeT office said the lowest minimum temperature at 4.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Churk, while the highest maximum temperature at 26.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bahraich.

It said weather is likely to remain dry with shallow to moderate fog very likely at isolated places on Saturday morning.

