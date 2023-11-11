New Delhi, November 11: A group of unidentified men allegedly used gas cutters to break open an HDFC ATM kiosk in Delhi's Moti Nagar area and fled with Rs 5 lakh cash, police said on Saturday. According to officials, after receiving a call of Rs 5 lakh cash being stolen after cutting an ATM kiosk at HDFC Sudarshan Park on Friday night, the police reached the spot and found that the ATM of HDFC bank was open. Robbery Caught on Camera in Delhi: Two Miscreants Rob, Assault Man in Broad Daylight in Seelampur; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

The preparators had sprayed the CCTV with black paint and then used a gas cutter to open the ATM and take out the cash, they said. A case under IPC sections 457 and 380 has been registered at Moti Nagar Police Station, and the police were further investigating the case.

Earlier, the Delhi Police arrested five members of a gang allegedly involved in stealing nearly Rs 15 lakh from an ATM kiosk at Sarai Rohilla police station area. According to officials, unlike most ATM thieves who tamper with CCTV cameras, take away digital video recorders, or displace the ATM machines, the members of Azad's gang travelled in stolen SUVs having fake number plates and only masked themselves while committing the thefts.

