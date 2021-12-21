Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], December 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the third decade of the 21st century will belong to Uttarakhand.

Dhami, while addressing about 400 pradhans from different blocks, said, "The third decade of the 21st century will belong to Uttarakhand. When the state is celebrating its 25th foundation day, then the ever-young Uttarakhand will be the leading ideal state of the country in all sectors."

Dhami added, "We are strengthening the Panchayati Raj system. Funds have been allocated by issuing a mandate for an open gym in all gram Sabha. Under which one village each in each block will be developed as a pilot project. Such programs are being done for the sustainable development of Uttarakhand."

Dhami added that the government is working with the objective of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas. He said, "Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, reconstruction work of Kedar Puri, construction of Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line and the all-weather road is being done."

He said that in view of the long-standing demands, the government has done the work of increasing the honorarium of PRD jawans, sub-panel workers, village heads, Anganwadi workers.

"The government has also done the work of increasing the pension received by the Uttarakhand state agitators. A new sports policy has been brought in the state to promote sports talent. Also said that our government is working on providing employment to the youth," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the recruitment process is going on for 24,000 vacant posts in various departments. (ANI)

