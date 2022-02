New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday made it mandatory to get a third party insurance, akin to that of vehicles, for owners and caretakers of horses, mares or horse-drawn buggies to be used for ceremonial purposes, civic authorities said.

The decision was approved by the SDMC standing committee on Wednesday following a court order last year.

Also Read | Maharashtra: HSC Class 12 Question Paper Sets Gutted as Truck Carrying Them Catches Fire.

The SDMC authorities said three-four years ago a person had died in Civil Lines after being hit by two racing mares while he was crossing the road. The matter was then taken to the court to settle the dispute regarding who will bear the expanses.

SDMC Standing Committee Chairman BK Oberoi said that in Delhi, so far there was no provision of taking third party insurance of horses, mares or horse buggies being used in ceremonial or other commercial purposes.

Also Read | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Warns of Zero Tolerance for Poor Standard of Work.

"But now taking third party insurance of horses, mares and horse buggies has been made mandatory for their owners and operators to get a license for the same. The license will be denied by the corporation if this condition is not met," Oberoi told PTI.

Oberoi said the court had ordered the city government and municipal corporations last year to make the condition of third party insurance for compensation to the victim in case of any untoward incident.

"The third party insurance will ensure compensation in cases of any untoward incident such as loss of life or property by these animals being used as personal or commercial purposes," Oberoi said.

The proposal passed by the SDMC said, "A third party insurance for all the horses/mares and horse buggies to be used for ceremonial purpose will be mandatory. The department of veterinary services will ensure this condition at the time of new license as well as their subsequent renewals."

It also said the applicant shall submit an undertaking to keep SDMC harmless and indemnify from all the acts and deeds leading to any accident causing loss of life or injury to any users or otherwise due to the use of any licensed horse buggy, horse/mare and the licensee shall be liable to pay compensation arising out of such accidents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)