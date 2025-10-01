Jafferkhanpet (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI): BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that VCK chief Thirumavalavan has lost confidence in the DMK and accused the state government of being in a state of "complete confusion."

"Thirumavalavan has started to panic. He says nothing should be done by just looking at the BJP. He has also stated that since there is no trust in the DMK, the Congress should form a separate committee. It clearly shows that Thirumavalavan has lost confidence in the DMK," Tamilisai said while addressing a press meet in Chennai.

She further added, "The government is in a state of complete confusion. Without the inquiry report being released, an official with no connection to the matter has explained - this reveals the government's confused mindset."

Targeting Chief Minister MK Stalin, Tamilisai said, "When in the opposition, Chief Minister Stalin spoke about freedom of expression. However, under his rule, people are now being arrested for voicing their opinions. DMK members also express their views, but they are not arrested - why this double standard?"

Referring to recent political allegations, she said, "They are going around shouting that people carried knives at the meeting; this is false propaganda."

On the Karur stampede incident, Tamilisai demanded a probe monitored by higher authorities. "Regarding the Karur issue, an investigation should be conducted under the leadership of a Supreme Court judge or a CBI probe should be ordered," she said.

At least 41 people lost their lives in a stampede during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur on Sunday. Political leaders across parties, including BJP MP Hema Malini and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, have visited the families of the victims.

On Sunday, she met victims and bereaved families after the Karur stampede, and expressed her condolences and support. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Let us wait for the enquiry. First of all, we are with the people and we'll be sensible rather than sensational. Let the injured recover and then we will see." (ANI)

