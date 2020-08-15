Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Thiruvananthapuram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday issued guidelines for re-opening of gyms, salons and beauty parlours.

Gyms will need to provide oximeters to record oxygen saturation and salons will need to adopt a token system of appointment for stagger client entry, DDMA said.

"Those having oxygen saturation below 95 per cent should not be allowed to exercise," it added.

Apart from the mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols which include ensuring of hand hygiene and social distancing, DDMA ruled: "All employees who are at a higher risk, i.e., older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the clients."

The DDMA further said that card-based or contactless payment should be promoted.

"Spas, sauna, steam bath and swimming pool shall remain closed," the DDMA ruled. (ANI)

