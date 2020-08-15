New Delhi, August 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 15, will deliver Independence Day speech from Red Fort. PM Modi's speech is expected to begin at 7:30 after hoisting of the National Flag on the ramparts of the Red Fort. The 74th Independence Day is being observed amid COVID-19 Pandemic and social distancing norms will be followed at the event in the national capital. PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speeches’ Collection: Ahead of Indian Independence Day 2020, Here’s a Look Back at Prime Minister Modi’s Address to the Nation From Red Fort.

Notably, this will be the seventh time when PM Modi will address from the Red Fort after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014. National broadcaster Doordarshan as well as all news channels will telecast his speech. The event will also be live-streamed on PM Modi's Youtube handle. Independence Day 2020: Rani Lakshmibai, Indira Gandhi, Aruna Asaf Ali - 5 Women Freedom Fighters of India That You Must Know About.

Live Streaming of PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day Speech:

PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day Speech Live Streaming on DD News:

In his speech, the Premier is likely to highlight achievements of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, including AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, India's COVID-19 response, India-China border standoff, etc.

Special arrangements have been made by the Ministry of Defence, as PM Modi’s address will be important amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Around 4,000 people including diplomats and media personnel, have been invited for Independence Day ceremony.

