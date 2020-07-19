Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 19 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday wrote to the Thiruvananthapuram district collector asking him to purchase 5,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits worth Rs 25,20,000 from his MPLADs fund.

"In the wake of the community spread of COVID-19 reported in Thiruvananthapuram and the public demand for an increase in the number of tests conducted in the Critical Containment Zones (Places in Zone II and III coming under my constituency - Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Kottukal, Karimkulam, Poovar and Kulathur Grama Panchayaths), I recommend that the purchase of 5000 numbers of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test kits (ICMR approved) may please be scrutinised and sanctioned from my MPLAD fund," Tharoor wrote.

Also Read | Jammu Administration Orders Lockdown in District During Weekends From July 24.

As many as 821 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Sunday. There are 7,063 active cases and 5,373 patients have recovered to date, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)