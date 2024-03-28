Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday said the 2024 Lok Sabha election is a fight to save democracy and the Constitution in the country.

Addressing the first joint workers conference of the opposition INDIA bloc in Rohtak, he said the alliance will win this battle by fighting with strength.

The conference was organised by Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana state president and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat candidate Sushil Gupta. Besides Hooda and Gupta, CPM leaders, including Inderjit Singh and Jagmati Sangwan, also participated.

During the conference, various speakers condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said a statement.

Addressing the gathering, Hooda said this election is a fight to save democracy and the country's Constitution. He also said the time has come to compare the work done by the Congress and the BJP.

"Despite being in opposition for 10 years, Congress is still seeking votes in the name of its work, while the BJP does not have anything to show, though they have been in power for the last decade.

"The BJP only wants to win elections by misusing agencies like the ED and the CBI. But the INDI alliance and the people in Haryana will give a befitting reply to all the political tactics of the BJP," Hooda said.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be the beginning of the BJP's ouster from power in Haryana, he said, while claiming that the people of the state were fed up with the saffron party's misrule.

"The BJP government has stifled every democratic voice with the force of their lathis and wants to crush democracy," Hooda said.

He claimed that the nine-and-a-half-year tenure of the BJP in Haryana and the 10-year rule in the country was full of failures.

"Haryana was number one in per capita income, per capita investment and in giving employment till 2014... but today there is an unemployed youth in every house," he said.

"By implementing a scheme like Agniveer, this government also took away from our youth, the opportunity to serve the country," he said.

Haryana's youth are facing the brunt of unemployment and getting trapped in the clutches of drugs and crime, he alleged.

In his address, Gupta said that Aam Aadmi Party workers will work shoulder-to-shoulder with the Congress workers to ensure Hooda's victory from Rohtak once the party announces his candidature from the seat.

Hooda had lost the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat to BJP's Arvind Sharma in 2019.

"A big victory for the INDI alliance is certain from here. Some parties will enter the election field at the behest of the BJP to cut into the votes of the INDI alliance, but the public will teach a lesson to the BJP and its hidden allies," he said.

Gupta claimed the BJP is shocked to see the strength of the INDI alliance, which is why opposition leaders are being targeted by the investigating agencies.

"Sending the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal to jail is the result of this conspiracy. It is clear from the action that the BJP wants to completely crush the opposition...BJP does not believe in democracy," Gupta alleged.

Polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of general elections on May 25.

The Congress is fighting on nine seats while Kurukshetra is being contested by the AAP as part of the INDI alliance.

Nine seats from the state in the outgoing Lok Sabha are held by BJP members while the Ambala seat is vacant owing to the passing away of BJP member Rattan Lal Kataria last year.

