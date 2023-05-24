Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding his 'no saffronisation in the state' instruction and called it 'polarisation politics.'

Regarding CM Siddaramaiah's instruction to state police to ensure 'no saffronisation' and 'no moral policing,' former CM Bommai said, "They have spoken about a few things. They said saffronization will not be allowed. They should have spoken about SDPI and PFI. They should have asked to take action against these outfits as well then the public would have appreciated it. This is polarization politics."

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Chops Body Into Pieces With Stone Cutting Machine, Store Body Parts in Fridge in Dilsukhnagar; Arrested.

He further said that the Rule of Law should prevail and the government must work against anti-social forces.

"Must protect the good citizens. Your work should be unbiased. Must not fall for political pressure. We have never protected those who are done wrong during our regime", Bommai said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Toddler, Mother Die of Electrocution on Terrace After Iron Rod Comes in Contact With High-Tension Wire in Ghaziabad.

Bommai said that the CM spoke in a way that casts doubt on the police department being unbiased and added that it was not right.

"Police departments have been unbiased. He has spoken in a way that casts doubts on them. Governments will come and go. They have to fill the police department with strength. They have unnecessarily spoken in a way that casts doubts on the department. Not right", he said.

Earlier today, in a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the senior police officials have been instructed to ensure no 'saffronisation' and 'moral policing' in the state.

"That is what we have instructed all the senior Police officials - no saffronisation, no moral policing..." Siddaramaiah told media persons after attending a Congress legislature party meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

He also said that action will be taken against such people who are making false news.

"Those who are making false news, an action will be taken against such people," he said.

Congress in its manifesto for the Karnataka election said that the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, Popular Front of India (PFI) or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the manifesto said.

Soon after being sworn in as the chief minister, Siddaramaiah said that the first Cabinet meeting has issued orders for the implementation of five guarantees which were promised by the party before the elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)