Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday strongly criticised Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her "poor thing" remark against President Droupadi Murmu and said that this was an attack on 'tribal pride'.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The words used by Sonia Gandhi for the President of India Draupadi Murmu are extremely reprehensible. This kind of language used by her for the Honorable President, who is adorning the highest post in the country, is an attack on 'tribal pride'. Once again, Congress has shown its divisive mentality and reflected anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-poor mindset."

Earlier Union Minister Anupriya Patel condemned the remark and said, "Sonia Gandhi is a very senior leader and has been the former President of Congress and is still a member of Parliament. Using words like 'poor things' for the president is extremely condemnable. Such things are not good coming from the mouth of a senior MP and leader...I condemn it..."

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh BJP chief Kiran Singh Deo said, "What more can you expect?.. There should be a political sense regarding your remarks on respectable positions, on the First Citizen of the country...He has become an LoP for the first time and he feels that they have formed the government. People of the country don't consider this good. They feel that they would come into news cycles if they made such statements. That is all they want. They have no other work. I condemn this..."

Apart from that JD(U), a major allay of BJP called the statement very unfortunate and condemnable.

JD(U), leader KC Tyagi said, "The statement made by Sonia Gandhi on honourable President Droupadi Murmu is very unfortunate and condemnable. She is the first tribal woman President of India and the unparliamentary statement made by Sonia Gandhi, we condemn it. Sonia Gandhi should take back her words and apologise to President Droupadi Murmu".

Sonia Gandhi stoked controversy over her reaction to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of the Parliament, calling her a "poor thing".

"The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi said. (ANI)

