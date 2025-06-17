India News | Thoothukudi: People Gather in Large Numbers to Perform Traditional 'Gummi' Dance at Sree Bhatrakali Amman Temple

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 17 (ANI): A large number of people gathered at Sree Bhatrakali Amman Temple in Thoothukudi to perform the traditional 'Gummi' dance.

Special abhisekam and deepaprarthanas were also performed in the traditional celebrations on Monday.

Earlier on June 9, devotees in huge numbers reached the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, to celebrate Vaikasi Visakam.

The famous Vaikasi Visakam festival, also known as the spring festival, began on May 31. The devotees wore traditional attire and celebrated the festival by performing the traditional dance.

The grand Vaikasi Visakam festival is celebrated by Tamilians to mark Lord Murugan's birth anniversary, and it attracts thousands of devotees every year. The festival lasts 10 days, during which different processions mark each day.

Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, Skanda, or Subrahmanya, has six faces and mounts a peacock. It is said that Kartikeya was born to kill the demon Tarkasura. He protects all the deities and devotees who worship him with immense devotion and pure intentions.

According to Hindu Scriptures, Vaikasi Visakam is highly significant to Hindus. This festival is mainly celebrated in South India. (ANI)

