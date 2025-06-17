India News | Thoothukudi: People Gather in Large Numbers to Perform Traditional 'Gummi' Dance at Sree Bhatrakali Amman Temple

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 17 (ANI): A large number of people gathered at Sree Bhatrakali Amman Temple in Thoothukudi to perform the traditional 'Gummi' dance.
Special abhisekam and deepaprarthanas were also performed in the traditional celebrations on Monday.
Earlier on June 9, devotees in huge numbers reached the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, to celebrate Vaikasi Visakam.
The famous Vaikasi Visakam festival, also known as the spring festival, began on May 31. The devotees wore traditional attire and celebrated the festival by performing the traditional dance.
