New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Delhi Minister Ashish Sood has responded to Delhi LG VK Saxena's letter to AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is unable to counter the good work being done under the Chief Minister's leadership.

Sood stated that the LG's letter mentions a conversation with a former Chief Minister, who allegedly said the public would tire of talking within 15 days.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, December 25, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"I read it. The Lieutenant Governor mentioned his conversation with the former Chief Minister, who said that the public would get tired of talking within 15 days. This shows his seriousness. That's why they need something to divert attention." Sood said on Thursday.

The leader also claimed that AAP has failed to address any issue regarding the work being done by the government and is now resorting to creating unnecessary noise.

Also Read | Rao Danish Ali Shot Dead: Aligarh Muslim University Teacher Killed After Being Shot in Head by Unknown Assailants on Campus, Investigation Underway.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has not been able to counter a single issue regarding the work being done under the Chief Minister's leadership. The people of Delhi have understood that those who did nothing in 10 years are now creating unnecessary noise and misleading the public." Sood added.

Sood assured the people of Delhi that under the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, the government is working to address various issues, including air pollution and education.

"I want to assure the people of Delhi that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the air is also being cleaned up and the racket that the Aam Aadmi Party had spread in the schools is also being cleaned up," he said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote a 15-page letter to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, holding him and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government responsible for Delhi's deteriorating air quality and lack of new infrastructure and facilities.

"In the 11 years you have been being Chief Minister, you have finished each and every norm of political, constitutional, and democratic institutions," LG Saxena wrote in the letter.

Writing about an incident involving the former Chief Minister, LG Saxena said he had asked Kejriwal about the pollution, and the concerns were dismissed as an issue that is raised every year but forgotten later.

According to the LG, Kejriwal told him, "Sir, this happens every year. The media raises it for 15-20 days. Activists and the courts make it an issue, and then everyone forgets. You too should not pay much attention to it."

Alleging multiple other lapses in governance, LG Saxena also criticised the lack of new hospitals, schools, or infrastructure during Kejriwal's tenure.

"You had promised 500 new schools, but almost nothing was made. Also, school toilets were counted as classrooms to make the numbers look better," the LG wrote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)