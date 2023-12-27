New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress' decision to take out 'Bharat Nyay Yatra,' accusing the party of failing to bring justice to the 1984-Sikh riots victims for several years and standing with the "tukde-tukde" gang.

Congress earlier in the day announced it will hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' which will be led by Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Mumbai, passing through 14 states and 85 districts from east to west of India in 67 days, beginning January 14.

"How can those who could not provide justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which took place during their regime, for several years, do justice to anyone," Thakur told reporters when asked for comment on the Congress' Bharat Nyay Yatra.

"How will those who induct members of the tukde-tukde gang and create division on the lines of caste and region will provide justice," the minister said.

"It was the Modi government which set up an SIT probe to provide justice to 1984-anti sikh riots victims," he added.

The term 'tukde-tukde' gang came into being after the 2016 JNU turmoil, and is being used by the BJP since to accuse certain elements as "anti-national."

Thakur said that the people of the country have recognised "their real face, who call Bhagwan Ram imaginary, whose alliance partners show Sanatan Sharma in a poor light and insult Hindus."

"Not only this, their leaders are making petty statements one after another," the minister charged.

