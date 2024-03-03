Gorakhpur (Lucknow) [India], March 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that those playing with the future of the youth in Uttar Pradesh will rot in jail for the rest of their lives while the properties of their parents and grandparents will be confiscated.

The Chief Minister was addressing students at the Rajkiya Jubilee Inter College ground during a smartphone/tablet distribution event. He said, "Not only the cities of Uttar Pradesh will be smart, but also the youth of the state with smartphones and smart classes."

In the programme, 1500 students were provided with tablets, and 3000 students received smartphones. The Chief Minister personally handed tablets to 15 students and smartphones to 10 students. On this occasion, the CM also laid the foundation stone of Project Alankar worth Rs 17.35 crore in 26 secondary schools and 330 premium smart classrooms to be built at a cost of Rs 7.58 crore in 141 secondary schools. He also handed over the Smart Class Certificate to the principals of four intermediate colleges.

CM Yogi elaborated that with the introduction of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme in November 2021, the distribution of smartphones and tablets commenced. The objective is to digitally empower the youth, ensuring that their education remains uninterrupted in potential future pandemics such as COVID-19.

He said that during COVID 19, when physical education came to a halt, PM Modi envisioned fostering connections through technology. "In alignment with his vision, Uttar Pradesh has already distributed smartphones and tablets to 20 lakh youth without discrimination and has set the target to give it to two crore youths across the state," CM Yogi stated.

He further added that the schemes of the central and state governments that are essential for the future and the self-reliance of the youth have also been added to these devices. Empowered with technology, the youth will forge ahead and contribute to realising the vision of a developed India. He urged the youth to take the pledge to make UP a leader in Digital India and utilise smartphones to learn about educational programmes and government schemes.

The Chief Minister said that Project Alankar has been initiated to strengthen the infrastructure of dilapidated secondary schools. In Project Alankar, the government provides 100 percent funding for government schools and 75 percent for aided non-government schools, while the school management has to contribute the remaining 25 percent. Sanskrit schools receive 90 per cent funding from the government under this initiative.

CM Yogi also emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in schools. He mentioned that today marks the commencement of Project Alankar for schools across the state. Under this project, work will be carried out in 69 schools in the Gorakhpur division.

The Chief Minister discussed the Premium Smart Class for secondary schools, stating that funds are being allocated from CSR for this purpose. Smart classes can be made more useful by connecting it with digital libraries. He urged teachers and students to make use of the smart class, as the whole world is getting connected with it. The company installing it will provide free services for some time, he said.

"In the new Uttar Pradesh of New India, education is undergoing a transformation in line with the National Education Policy, with the government aligning infrastructure accordingly. It is our firm commitment that the youth of UP will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their global counterparts. To support youth preparing for competitive exams, the government has facilitated Abhyuday coaching in every district," added Yogi.

Raising the slogan "Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar', CM Yogi said that forming the Modi government for the third time would lead the country to become the world's third-largest economy. The goal is to develop every individual and entire India, he stated.

He remarked further, "The country has changed today. Before 2014, there was little discourse on topics like youth, faith, prosperity, and security. Now, we witness enhanced security, prosperity, and the assurance that earning a livelihood also garners respect. Presently, our nation boasts the fifth-largest economy in the world."

During the programme, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary (Secondary Education) Deepak Kumar, Mayor Dr Mangelesh Shrivastav, MLAs Vipin Singh, Pradeep Shukla, BJP District President Yudhishthir Singh, Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta, Jyoti Prakash Maskara, and others were prominently present. (ANI)

