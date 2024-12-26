Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], December 26 (ANI): Thousands of people performed the recitation of the Bhagwad Gita under the guidance of Ganpati Savithananda Swami of Mysuru's Avadhoota Datta Peetham.

The Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya was also present in the recitation ceremony.

Dattatreya said that more than thousand people recited the 700 Shlokas of the Bhagwad Gita.

"More than a thousand people recited the 700 Shlokas of the Bhagwat Gita... I am very delighted to attend this event..." the Governor said speaking to the media.

Further, he stated that the Bhagwad Gita was not just for one religion but for humanity.

"Bhagwat Gita is not for any one religion or sect. It is for all humanity... Thinking that it is only for Hindus is wrong... It teaches us to perform our duties towards our family, society and the nation..." he further added.

Ganpati Savithananda Swami said that the Bhagwad Gita was not just for the Hindus but for the entire humanity.

"God gave preachings in this land not just to Arjuna but to humankind... Bhagwat Gita is not just for Hindus but for the entire humanity... Governor Dattatreya is also present with us... A lot of people have participated..." Swami said while addressing the media.

Further he said that representatives from various countries including the Islamic and Christian countries participated in the ceremony.

"Around 1000 NRIs have also participated... There are representatives from various countries including Islamic and Christian countries... People aged from 3 to 83 years were trained for 10 months..." he further added.

Taking to social media X, the Haryana Governor wrote in a post that he was blessed to have inaugurated the Sampoorna Srimad Bhagvad Gita Parayana Yajna.

"Blessed to have inaugurated the Sampoorna Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana Yajna, organized by the globally renowned sant His Holiness Sri Sri Sir Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swami ji, at Punjabi Dharamshala, Kurukshetra, today," the post read.

Further, the Governor wrote that the teachings of the Bhagwad Gita conveyed unity among all beings, selflessness and dedication to the welfare of others along with the adherence to one's duties.

"The teachings of the sacred Bhagavad Gita convey unity among all beings, selflessness, and dedication to the welfare of others, along with adherence to one's duties. The Gita provides a pathway to equality and peace, values that humanity needs to embrace today.

I heartily compliment His Holiness Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swami ji for his mission to spread the teachings of the holy Gita across humanity. These teachings, imparted by Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, underline the values of selfless service, duty, and compassion, serving as a beacon for humanity," the post further read. (ANI)

