Imphal, Apr 11 (PTI) Thousands of Muslim protesters on Friday took out rallies in parts of Manipur's Imphal against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, demanding immediate repeal of the law.

Protesters staged demonstrations at Mantripukhri and Hatta Golapati in Imphal, criticising the BJP-led central government for introducing the Act.

They also displayed placards and raised slogans denouncing the legislation.

"We strongly condemn this Act. We want the Waqf properties to be protected. This law should be repealed at the earliest,” one of the protesters said.

Earlier this week, similar protest rallies were taken out against the Act in Imphal East and Bishnupur districts.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was recently passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.

