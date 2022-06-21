New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Thousands of people on Tuesday took part in International Yoga Day celebrations hosted by the DDA across its 15 sports complexes and parks in Delhi, officials said.

A large number of students also participated in Yoga Day events held by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at its schools.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) celebrated International Yoga Day across 15 sports complexes and parks, including Swarna Jayanti Park in Rohini and Asita East Yamuna Flood Plains, they said.

"At Dwarka sports complex, around 4,000 people participated, while at Pitampura sports complex, over 3,000 took part in the event," an official said.

Yoga Day programme at Yamuna sports complex by Vivekanand Yogashram under the guidance of Acharya Dr Vikrmaditya saw participation of more than 5,000 people, the DDA said.

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday organised a series of events in all its 272 wards, civic officials said.

"In a programme organised at R K Puram Sector-5, Special Officer Ashwani Kumar and Muncipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, along with 300 school children performed various yoga asanas. Differently-abled students from MCD schools also participated," the MCD said in a statement.

Kumar said yoga brings positive changes in our lifestyle, gives mental peace and generates synergy between body and mind.

He asked children to make yoga a habit and inspire others at home and neighbourhood to do yoga. He also asked the officers and employees of the corporation to include yoga in their daily routine.

Bharti said programmes were organised in every ward of the MCD to spread the message of importance of yoga. He said emphasis is being laid on promoting yoga and sports activities at MCD schools and encourage students to include the ancient practice in their lives.

