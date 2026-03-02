Gohpur (Assam) [India], March 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted people during the third day of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Gohpur area of Assam on Monday, as the campaign continued to receive massive public support ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Thousands gathered to welcome the leadership during the third day of Yatra in Gohpur, offering floral tributes and vocal support throughout the route.

Also Read | Rajasthan Temperature Expected To Rise by 3 to 7 Degrees Celsius in Next Few Days, IMD Forecasts No Rain or Storms for State.

In a post on X on Monday, along with a video showing large crowds welcoming him, CM Sarma wrote, "Not Santa, but I always have gifts for my Bhaginas" (nephews/people).

Earlier, while expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming response on Sunday, CM Sarma said people are openly thanking him for providing land rights and employment over the last five years.

Also Read | Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2026 Out at samastha.in: Know Steps To Check Scorecards As Over 1.6 Lakh Students Pass Class 5, 7, 10 and 12 Examinations.

"I thank the people of Assam very much. Last night it went on till 12:30, and there were people everywhere. The public gave their full blessings. I never thought people will come out in such large numbers. People are acknowledging what we did in the past five years, and I hope people will give us a strong mandate this time," Sarma said.

He added that many people meet him, saying they got a job or land, or thanking him for taking strict action against illegal infiltrators.

"We want to send a strong message that we will evict all illegal encroachers. A lot of people meet me, saying they got a job or a land or thank me for taking strict action against illegal infiltrators. People are supporting us," he said.

During the yatra, the CM reiterated the government's commitment to reclaiming five lakh bighas of encroached land over the next five years. He asserted that land pattas would be granted exclusively to indigenous people, sending a clear message regarding the protection of Assam's land and identity.

In a press statement issued from the BJP State Headquarters at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, party spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said, "The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is not merely a political programme but an outreach initiative aimed at reaffirming the party's commitment to safeguarding the interests of Assam's indigenous communities."

The yatra also highlighted the government's initiatives to restore and redevelop the historic Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, as part of broader cultural and heritage preservation efforts.

Supporters described CM Sarma as their first and foremost choice for a secure and developed Assam, raising slogans and cheering along the yatra route.

The yatra officially began from the Dhekiajuli constituency in Sonitpur district, then on the second day, the yatra was resumed from the Jagiroad constituency in Assam, aiming to connect with over a lakh people daily. Assam BJP launched the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' across the state in view of preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls. The first phase of the journey will run from February 28 to March 9. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)