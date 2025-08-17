Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 17 (ANI): Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo flagged how US President Donald Trump has made it a habit to "threaten" other countries on the basis of tariffs and emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong stance for farmers and fishermen.

Speaking with ANI on the 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US and the announcement of an additional 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian crude oil, KV Singh Deo said, "PM Modi has given a message to fishermen and farmers that the whole country stands with them. I don't think anyone should be afraid if a country's PM is clearly speaking about it. Threatening every country has become a habit of US President Donald Trump. He is trying to do ragging like a bully in school, college. Our PM isn't allowing him to do so."

President Donald Trump announced sweeping and substantial tariffs on India, one of America's most important trading partners. In addition to a 25% tariff, Trump also announced an additional 25% tariff on India that will go into effect later this month as a repercussion for importing Russian oil and gas.

India is actively involved in the discussions on the Bilateral Trade Agreement with the US, which the two sides could not conclude due to the American demand to get comprehensive access to the Indian agriculture and dairy sector.

PM Modi has reaffirmed his support to protect farmers, saying that he is "standing tall like a wall against policies which are against farmer interest."

"If any policy is against India's farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers, Modi is standing like a wall," PM Modi said.

Additionally, KV Singh Deo emphasised PM Modi's vision of Aatmairbhar Bharat while speaking about Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana announced from Red Fort on Independence Day

"The government led by PM Modi has always emphasised that the youth should get employment. PM Modi has called for Aatmanirbhar Bharat to make farmers and fishermen self-dependent. We have to walk on that path," Deo said

PM Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana with an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore. This transformative scheme aims to support the creation of over 3.5 crore jobs in two years, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a press release. (ANI)

