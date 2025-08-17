Indore, August 17: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Indore. Police officials said that the deceased woman ended her life by consuming a poisonous substance following a family dispute. The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday, August 13, in Indore's Hira Nagar police station area. The incident came to light when the deceased woman's son called his father and maternal uncle to inform them about the incident.

The boy told his father and maternal uncle that his mother's health was deteriorating as she had consumed something, reports FPJ. Cops said that the deceased woman was identified as Sonam, wife of Kailash Suryavanshi, a resident of Gauri Nagar. In a statement to the police, Sonam's brother Ajay told cops Sonam allegedly consumed pesticide used for preserving wheat after an argument with her husband. Indore Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Her Lover on Suspicion of Having Illicit Relationship in Madhya Pradesh; Arrested.

Couple Fought Frequently for Past Few Days

He also said that Sonam's son called him and told him his parents had fought. It is learned that during the fight, Suryavanshi told his wife to "take poison and die". When Ajay reached home, Sonam was already in a critical condition and was rushed to a hospital, where she died during treatment. He also said Sonam and Kailash had been fighting frequently for the past few days.

No Suicide Note Recovered from Spot

However, Ajay said his sister had not shared the details of her fight with her family. During the investigation, cops found that Kailash had taken a home loan of INR 9 lakh. It is suspected that the loan debt could have led to frequent disputes between the husband-wife duo. At the time of the incident, Kailash, who works in a hotel, was not home. The police did not recover any suicide note from the scene. Indore Shocker: Class 7 Student Dies by Suicide After Losing INR 2,800 in Free Fire Game.

Meanwhile, the police have begun investigating the matter and have conducted a post-mortem of the deceased. The family members claimed that Kailash had kept the pesticide at home earlier.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

