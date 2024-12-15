Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): As the Karnataka police carried out arrests in connection with the Atul Subhash suicide case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Whitefield Shiv Kumar on Sunday said that all three accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

He said that the accused Nikita Singhania was arrested in Haryana's Gurugram. According to DCP Kumar, the other accused including Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania were arrested near Hotel Rameshwaram in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Releases Final List of 38 Names; Arvind Kejriwal Retains New Delhi Seat, CM Atishi Fielded From Kalkaji.

"The accused Nikita Singhania was arrested near the Blossom Stayz pg in Gurugram. Accused Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, were arrested near Hotel Rameshwaram in Prayagraj, UP. They were brought to Bengaluru and produced before the judge. They have been remanded to judicial custody...Multiple teams were sent to multiple places..." DCP Kumar told ANI.

According to the police, Nikita Singhania's mother Nisha Singhania and her brother Anurag Singhania were sent to judicial custody as per the order of the court.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah Responds to Varun Dhawan's Thought-Provoking Question on 'What's the Biggest Difference Between Ram and Ravan?' (Watch Video).

Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case.

Meanwhile, father of deceased Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash on Sunday, pleaded for custody of his grandson. Subhash's father, Pawan Kumar Modi, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others to ensure the custody of his grandson.

Although Pawan Kumar expressed gratitude towards the police for arresting the accused, he asserted that he still has not received justice as a new case has been filed against him in the name of his grandson for maintenance.

Bikas Kumar Modi, the brother of the deceased man has also expressed concerns regarding the whereabouts of his nephew. He said that two arrests in the case were yet to be done. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)