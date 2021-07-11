New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly beating up a man and robbing him in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

They were identified as Lakhvinder Singh (25), Deepak (24) and Aakash (24), the police said.

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place on the night of July 9 near the Sher-e-Panjab Dhaba in Raghubir Nagar, they said.

Quoting the victim, the police said the assailants allegedly beat him up and took away his mobile phone and wallet which had Rs 700 in it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said the victim's mobile phone, a belt and Rs 330 were recovered from the accused and the scooty used in the crime was seized.

Singh was found to be involved in four cases of theft and Deepak was previously involved in a case under the Delhi Excise Act, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)