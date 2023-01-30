Nuh (HR), Jan 30 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a driver after robbing his car and dumping his body near Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway, police here said on Monday.

The accused confessed that they first hit the driver with a glass bottle and then strangled him with a shawl, Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Varun Singla, said.

The accused were identified as Chintu, Robin alias Pandit, and Shekhar, all of them from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to the police, on January 19, a body of a man was found near Dulawat toll of KMP Expressway.

The victim, a 35-year-old Devender, was a native of Dewta village of Alwar district in Rajasthan, and used to work as driver, they said.

On the complaint of his family, police booked an FIR at Sadar Tauru Police Station with investigation assigned to Crime Investigation Agency, Tauru, of Haryana police.

The CIA team arrested Chintu on Sunday and the other two on Monday, said police.

Singla said that it was a crime with very few clues, yet police managed to crack it open scouring "more than 100 CCTV footage."

"We will take the accused on police remand after producing them in a city court on Tuesday," he added.

