Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) Police have arrested three people for allegedly killing a man over a monetary dispute, an official said on Tuesday.

Abhishek, Nishant and Shivam were arrested near the underpass of Nithora village road on Monday night, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja told PTI.

During interrogation, the trio confessed to killing Dilshad, a resident of Bablu garden in Loni, over a monetary dispute on March 19, he added.

Two country-made pistols and live cartridges were seized from their possession, the SP said.

