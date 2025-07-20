Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Sunday said they have arrested three operatives of the terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) for their alleged involvement in two grenade attacks on two police posts in Punjab's Patiala and Haryana.

Two hand grenades and two pistols were recovered from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Counter Intelligence (CI) Patiala and State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali apprehends three operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) involved in grenade attacks on police posts at Badshahpur, Patiala on April 1, 2025, and Azeemgarh, Haryana on April 6, 2025," Yadav said in a post on X.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused executed both attacks on instructions from foreign-based BKI operatives Manu Agwan (Greece) and Maninder Billa (Malaysia). They were acting under the direction of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and Pakistan's ISI," said Yadav.

The module had received logistical and financial support from these handlers and was actively planning further attacks on police establishments in Punjab, Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered at State Special Operation Cell Mohali, he said adding, further investigations are underway.

