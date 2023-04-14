Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Three children drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in Poogal area, they said, adding the deceased have been identified as Bukalram, Aarti and Vasundhara (aged between 9 to 11 years).

The victims were grazing cattle when one of them accidentally slipped into the pond. The two other kids also jumped into the pond to save him but met the same fate, police said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, they said.

