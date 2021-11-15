Guwahati, Nov 15 (PTI) Assam on Monday reported three COVID-19 fatalities, while 253 new cases, an increase of 124 from the day before, pushed the tally in the state to 6,14,166, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

With the detection of 253 new cases against the testing of 43,156 samples on Monday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent for the day, the bulletin said.

Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Kamrup Metropolitan districts reported one death each, taking the total deaths due to the virus in the state to 6,052.

The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the virus as they had other ailments too.

The state had logged 129 new infections on Sunday against the testing of 20,318 samples.

Assam currently has 1,807 active coronavirus cases.

Kamrup (Metropolitan) reported 87 new positive cases, followed by 40 in Sivasagar, 19 in Goalpara, and 11 in Barpeta.

The overall positivity rate stands at 2.43 per cent against total testing of 2,52,44,323 samples so far.

The number of people who recuperated from the infection during the day was 252, with the total recoveries rising to 6,04, 960.

The bulletin further said a total of 3,04,03,946 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state.

The number of persons inoculated on Monday was 2,41,504, higher than the previous day's 73,752. PTI TR

